Kindly Share This Story:

…says farmlands are being washed away

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Member Representing Isoko South constituency II in the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Ferguson Onwo, raised the alarm that communities in the area were being submerged by the ravaging flood.

Onwo who paid unscheduled visits to some of the communities for on the spot assessment of the damages done by the natural disaster said he is particularly worried that the flooding was increasing by the day.

The Lawmaker was at Uzere, Aviara, Olomoro, Igbide, Enwhe, Umeh and Erowha communities, where emotions failed him as he watched the level of destructions suffered by constituents as a result of the violent flood.

He decried the level of devastation caused the people by the rising water, saying that communities in Isoko South two Constituency are very prone to natural discomfort as a result of the terrain.

“Following reports on the rising flood, today (Monday 13th October 2020), I went on an unscheduled visit to Uzere community where it was discovered that many people have fled their homes for safety.

“Very devastating seeing houses submerged by water and farmlands washed away as a result of the flooding. The same situation in Aviara, Olomoro, Igbide, Enwhe and Umeh/ Erowha communities”, Onwo said.

The Lawmaker who is the Chairman, House Committee on Housing and Women Affair, sympathized with the victims and assured them that the government will provide succour to those affected.

Onwo called on interventionist agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the State Emergency Relief Agency, SERA, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC to come to the aides of the victims.

While recalling the sad experience of the similar flooding in the areas in 2012, the Lawmaker who is also a member of the House Committee on Environment, Oil and Gas, stressed the need for urgent flood remediation projects in Isoko South

He enjoined the federal government to urgently consider the dredging of the River Niger to save communities in its bank of incessant flooding.

Onwo said the government must act fast to avert further human and economic loses to flooding, stressing that dangers associated with flooding were enormous.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: