Flood: FG inuagurates distribution of relief materials to victims in Sokoto State

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development on Friday inaugurated the distribution of relief materials to flood victims in Sokoto State.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development said the gesture was a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari to ease the losses of the flood victims.

“We are here on a very important mission directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the people and government of Sokoto over the unfortunate incident of flooding that occurred in some parts of the state.

“Today we are doing two things, that is to distribute relief items to victims of flooding and inaugurate the N20,000 rural woman cash grant in Sokoto.

“However, since 2015 when President Buhari took over the leadership of the country, government has dedicated more attention in protecting and promoting the poor and vulnerable across the nation.

“It is part of such initiatives that we are here to carry out the intervention. This programme was introduced to sustain the social inclusion and protection agenda of President Buhari.

“This is also to include the dedication of the administration’s mission and vision toward uplifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty level in the next 10 years,” she said.

According to the minister, the rural grant of N 20,000 will be distributed to over 150,000 rural women across the country.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries will make good use of the gesture in profiting their income and enhancing their food security as well as improving their living standard.

“We are of the belief that the targeted beneficiaries will be on their way out of poverty level Inshallah,” she added.

The minister further commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state for making much effort toward supporting the lives of the poor and vulnerable persons in the state.

Also Speaking, the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen, said that the gesture was part of the president’s agenda and commitment toward supporting women in the country.

She described the flooding disaster that occurred in the state as a disaster not only for the victims but to the entire people in the country.

She called on the women to ensure the children under their care are enrolled into school to enable the best future leaders of their generation.

Gov. Tambuwal, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Sa’idu Umar, thanked the federal government for the gesture.

Tambuwal reassured that the state government will continue to support all programmes and activities of President Buhari toward uplifting the lives of the people in Sokoto state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed included maize, beans, rice, palm oil, seasoning, blankets, mattresses, mosquito nets, roofing sheets, and cement.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: