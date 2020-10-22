FixPolitics condemns military attacks on #EndSARS protesters, calls for restraint

Kindly Share This Story:

#FixPolitics has condemned the shooting of peaceful protesters across the nation on Tuesday, resulting in the reported death of citizens with many more wounded.

The group, therefore, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately restrain the soldiers and police deployed against the defenceless protesters exercising their civic rights.

It also demanded justice for victims of the murder of citizens exercising their constitutional rights of freedom of expression in a democracy.

#FixPolitics stated this on Wednesday, in furtherance to its earlier call, on Monday, that the Federal Government should listen to the #EndSARS protesters, ensure peace and justice prevail and act on their demands.

In a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Mr. Ozioma Ubabukoh, and endorsed by its 120 Work Study Group members, #FixPolitics said the use of military and/or police by the Nigerian government to intimidate and suppress the #EndSARS protesters was morally disgraceful and a shocking violation of the Constitution.

“We reiterate our call on the President and Commander-in-Chief to restrain the military and focus on addressing the immediate measures they have demanded and are still demanding.

“We ask government to respond with sincerity to the demands, including genuine police reforms, of the protesters who are the youth of Nigeria,” the statement read.

The #FixPolitics, a research-based citizen collective, made up of Nigerians across various demographic groups and professional endeavours, added that the use of military or police force would not only create tension, “but will also hamper the process to a peaceful resolution.”

Kindly Share This Story: