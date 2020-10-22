Fix bad Federal roads in Delta, Monarchs tell FG 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Council of Traditional Rulers has appealed to the Federal Government to fix federal roads that are in deplorable condition in the state.

The Monarchs made the plea in an eight-point communique issued at the end of their meeting in Asaba.

Reading out the communique, the Chairman of the council, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who was flanked by the first vice Chairman, Rtd Major General Felix Mujakpuero, Orhue 1 and 2nd vice Chairman, kalanama V111 said the call had become imperative in view of the economic contributions of the State to the development of the Nation.

Also read:

The Council also asked the Federal Government to, as matter of urgency, embark on the dredging of waterways in the State to facilitate the free flow of water and avert the incidence of the annual flooding.

The Royal Fathers appealed to applicants to the stool of Traditional Rulership to do so through the right channel, saying that the presentation of official staff of office to a deserving Traditional Ruler -Elect and coronation should be done in the open and in the full glare of the people to restore credibility and avert friction.

The Royal Fathers congratulated the Federal and Delta State Governments on the successful completion and commissioning of the President Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station, Owa OyIbu in Ika North East Local Government Area.

They, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the degree of destruction of major and rural roads in the state by heavy-duty Dangote trucks, tasking Dangote group to, as a matter of urgency, set up State Zonal discharge points from where lighter distribution vehicles could meet the needs of rural communities.

The Monarchs Congratulated the State Government on the effective dissemination of its policies and programmes particularly on Radio but urged Government to direct attention towards improving facilities in the state-owned Television station in order to adequately showcase the wonderful achievements of Government in all its ramifications.

The meeting was attended by traditional Rulers from across the state.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: