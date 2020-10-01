Firm, Women Affairs Ministry to drive child health with Rigakafi program

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Procter & Gamble,P&G, says it’s promozting child health in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development with the Rigakafi project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), donates 250,000 Pampers

The company said also that the program aims to promote child health, improve child nutrition, and increase immunization rates in rural and peri-urban communities of the FCT.

The initiative was announced at the official handover to the Minister of Women Affairs in Abuja and will extend its impact through partnerships with other stakeholders.

Speaking at the program which is the second phase, Senior Director for Africa, Global Government Relations & Public Policy for P&G, Dr. Temitope Iluyemi said: “This is the first of our many partnerships in the second phase of the Rigakafi program.

“We are honored to support the child health programs of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development with the donation of 250,000 diapers which will be used to promote infant health through increased immunization and antenatal and post-natal care within the rural and peri-urban communities of the Federal Capital Territory.”, Dr. Mrs. Iluyemi added

Remarking, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen said: “The obligations of child health and immunization cannot be overemphasized. This is why we are grateful for supporting our drive to meet the health needs of the Nigerian child from inception to infant stage which requires immense attention to enhance their overall growth and wellbeing.

“Their support will not only intensify our efforts in maternal and child health, but nursing mothers will also be encouraged to visit the various Primary Health Centers (PHCs) across the FCT for antenatal and post-natal care, birth registration, immunization whilst also promoting nutrition through exclusive breastfeeding.”

