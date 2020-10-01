FIPS Multilinks launches C of O titled residential and Commercial estate in IbejuLekki

Kindly Share This Story:

FIPS Multilinks, a real estate development, management, and marketing company on a mission of providing sustainable and affordable housing for Nigerians recently launched its latest real estate development, Penfield estate, in IbejuLekki for residential and commercial housing projects.

Penfield Estate is a premium residential and commercial development with a C of O title, located at Olomowewe town, in Ibeju-Lekki, off the Lekki Coastal road neighboring the Dufil prima factory, Adron Homes’ Rehoboth Gardens and the popular Dangote Refinery in IbejuLekki.

The IbejuLekki community has recently recorded massive developmental activities as Dangote Refinery set to commence operations in early 2021 and the infusion of over USD 221m equity funding from China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in the IbejuLekki Deep Seaport to fast track it’s construction and commencement of operations by 2022.

With the anticipation of a high influx of labour force towards the axis, property developers have begun launching residential properties as housing and investment options for potential residents and savvy investors respectively, and also commercial properties for businesses looking to set up logistics or warehousing operations within the highly industrial district.

OladeleOluwatobi, The Chief executive officer of FIPS Multilinks in a Statement to the Press shared insights on the development stated that the company is positioning its project to attract eagle-eyed investors who seek to invest in this project for either commercial or residential investments. Focusing on property investors, corporate workers, and companies looking to build warehouses and logistics around the axis.

He also stated that FIPS Multilinks is committed to providing affordable land and Houses to Nigerians with Verifiable Titles that assures investors of a safe and healthy investment. “Penfield Estate comes with a C of O and is completely free from Gov’t acquisition and any form of encumbrance. It is a guaranteed low-risk, high returns real estate investment and will be constructed with the integration of eco-friendly materials and to international standards.

Plots are currently available at Penfield Estate at 3.75 million Naira for 300sqm plot size and 7.5 million naira for 600 sqm plot size. The company has flexible payment plans for investors, allowing them to spread payment for up to 12 months and also direct investment options that incorporate investors looking not to purchase but to simply fund the development of the estate with as little as 1 million naira and make up to 30% guaranteed annual returns on their investment.

The General manager, Mr Olaide Abimbolawentonto enlighten the public on the economic benefits that the rapid development of Ibeju-Lekki has brought to the neighbouring settlements like Epe and encouraged them to take advantage of the offerings of their other estates Royalville phase 1 in Imokun town and Royalville Phase 2 Ilara which is selling at 1 million and 1.5 million respectively for a 600sqm plot.

