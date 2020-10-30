Filmmaker, Odera Ozoka takes new Nigeria campaign to US

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Award-winning filmmaker and entrepreneur, Odera Ozoka, is currently touring some cities in the United States of America, where he’s selling the new Nigerian dream to prominent countrymen in the Diaspora.

Ozoka, who spoke from his base in the United States, said he was in Houston and Los Angeles days back, where he met with Igbo stakeholders and other Nigerian professionals regarding how to encourage them to return home and be part of the rebuilding process of the country.

According to him, he’s presently in Boston, where he’s also meeting with the immediate past president of the Igbo Organisation Boston, Mr. Ejike.

The popular filmmaker said the essence of the consultation was to ‘woo back our lost best brains in America.’

Odera Ozoka’s effort was inspired following the recent agitation for a new Nigeria, as the aftermath of the nationwide protests to end police brutality and bad governance.

For the filmmaker, it’s not enough to prosecute the soldiers that killed some of the #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, hence he posited that “what Nigerians need is a complete reform of the mind, society and individuals.”

“What I want us to look at now is how do we move forward. I have been speaking with a lot of Nigerians in the diaspora. I met with the Igbo stakeholders in Houston, USA, to discuss how we can encourage our great minds to return to the country and invest back home.

“I spoke with a few stakeholders in Los Angeles, and I’m presently in Boston, meeting with the immediate past president of the Igbo Organisation in the US.

“We are looking at how we can go about unifying the South-East; partnering with the states and creating policies that will serve all the South-East states.

“It’s not enough to prosecute the soldiers that shot and killed the #ENDSARS protesters. We need a complete reform of the mind, society and individuals.

“The question is how do we use strategic policy and implementation to achieve this set goal. These are some of the things I am currently working on.

“By the time the dust raised by the shooting of the protesters settles, we will be able to set in motion the reformation agenda,” Odera Ozoka explained.

