Breaking News
Translate

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19.

On 5:30 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gianni Infantino, Wenger, Football
Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus

The global football governing body made the announcement on Tuesday. It also stated that the FIFA boss has displayed mild symptoms and “has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.”

ALSO READ: SARS extracted my teeth, tortured me – Petitioner tells Lagos judicial panel (Video)

People who have come into contact with the 50-year-old Swiss lawyer in recent days have been informed “to take the necessary steps,” according to FIFA.

Infantino’s infection comes as Switzerland reports a spike in COVID-19 cases, with more than 23,000 cases since last Friday.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!