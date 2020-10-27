FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kindly Share This Story:

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has mild symptoms and is self-isolating, according to a statement from FIFA. pic.twitter.com/ADjeUEFcdP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2020

The global football governing body made the announcement on Tuesday. It also stated that the FIFA boss has displayed mild symptoms and “has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.”

People who have come into contact with the 50-year-old Swiss lawyer in recent days have been informed “to take the necessary steps,” according to FIFA.

Infantino’s infection comes as Switzerland reports a spike in COVID-19 cases, with more than 23,000 cases since last Friday.

Vanguard

