FG solicits support of ECOWAS countries to stop illegal business on solid minerals

Showcases Gold exploitation, extraction and export potentials

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government has solicited the support of member countries of the Economic State for West Africa, ECOWAS, to stop illegal business on solid minerals in the sub-region.

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, sought the support of other West African countries at the opening ceremony of Ouaga Dore, Gold West Africa in Burkina Faso recently.

Ogah maintained that collaboration and cooperation of West African leaders in monitoring and halting illegal trans-border trade of solid minerals within the West African Sub-region with a view to deriving their maximum economic benefit will boost economies of member states, hence the collaboration is imperative at this point, especially to keep the economy afloat above COVID-19 pandemic impacts.

According to him, efforts are being made to diversify Nigeria’s economy, through the solid minerals sector, under the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative, PAGMI, and other prorammes.

He said: “For the sub-region to properly harness the economic benefit of the abundant mineral resources, efforts must be made to curb illegal exploitation and transaction of minerals in the sub-region.

“There is a need for sustainable peace and security in the sub-region that would enable the sub-region leverage and harness the gold value chain for industrialization, wealth, and job creation for the teeming youths in our countries.”

The Minister acknowledged what the Burkina Faso Government had done for putting in place the right policies, which had increased investment in the mining sector of the country, and led to the development of the country’s artisanal and small-scale gold production.

“You have made a quantum leap in the development of your artisanal and small-scale gold production and today’s presentation of refined gold bar medallions speak volume to the international investors”, he stated.

According to him the Gold festival and presentation of gold bars sourced mainly from artisanal operators in the country is a bold step in gold production, which he also commended Messrs. Kian Smith as a partner with the Bukina Faso’s government and a major investor in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector as it holds a gold Refinery license and Minerals Buying Centres.

“This is a significantly bold step in developing the gold and mining value chain and deepening integration across the West African economic corridor”, he said.

Meanwhile, in an earlier remark, the Minister of Mining and Quarries, Burkina Faso, Oumarou Idani, thanked his Nigerian counterpart for honouring the invitation and disclosed that the country is endowed with gold and manganese which are the chief sources of its revenue generation.

According to Idani his country is working on attracting investors as well as supporting and promoting the production of gold jewellery for export within and outside Africa.

“We have a history of gold jewellers craft men in the country”, he added.

Also, the Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Mr. Zachariah Mallam Ifu, said the Nigerian Embassy is looking at areas of collaboration that would facilitate bilateral transactions between Nigeria and Burkina Faso in the solid minerals sector.

Vanguard

