FG promises to make more waterways navigable

Kindly Share This Story:

As NIWA, Onitsha brainstorm on economic viability of Onitsha River Port

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Federal government has reassured Nigerians of its commitment to making more waterways navigable to facilitate marine transportation across the country.

Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, disclosed this yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra State, during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Onitsha business community on the economic viability of Onitsha River Port operations, organized by NIWA.

He said that reactions generated by the maiden flag-off of the haulage of cargo from Onne Port to Onitsha River Port penultimate week were a boost to the agency.

Describing the maiden flag as a milestone achievement for the intermodal transportation system in Nigeria, Dr Moghalu expressed optimism that the epoch revival of Onitsha River Port, would generate substantial business activities and create employment opportunities.

He added that other transport agencies would have a boom in Nigeria and South East in particular, just as he disclosed that they are now more determined than ever to make more waterways navigable to facilitate marine transportation across the country.

“In view of the growing transportation needs, particularly moving bulk commodities, containerised produce into the hinterlands, our country needs to focus on the development and harnessing the benefits of inland waterways.

“Besides the creation of jobs for our youths, movement of cargoes will help greatly in reducing the congestion in our roads and seaports through effective transshipment to our River Ports in the hinterlands, thereby reducing the incidences of road mishaps.”

“The Onitsha port was not yet a final destination, but we are in speedy completion plans to make it a destination port for goods and clearing of goods.

“We, therefore, urged relevant stakeholders, particularly members of the Anambra business community and southeast to tap into the initiative of the Federal Government.”

Earlier, President, Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ONICCIMA, Sir Chris Ukachukwu, said the commencement of full port activities would lead to massive economic boost and rapid industrialization.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: