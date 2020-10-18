FG partners Samsung on development of welding skills among Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its commitment to develop human capital for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) is collaborating with the Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW) in the training of Nigerians in the acquisition of welding skills to enhance global competitiveness of Nigerians in line with the local content laws of Nigeria.

In line with the partnership between SHIN and the Nigerian government, the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has approved SHIN’s proposal to host the first ever National Welding contest to be sponsored by the Ministry.

According to a statement issued by SHIN, the global shipbuilding giant had proposed their plan to host Nigeria’s first National Welding Contest during its recent meeting with the Minister of Science and Technology.

The statement noted that the minister has officially approved the proposal that will put Nigeria on the global list of countries under Worldskills Welding Olympic.

“SHIN will not only host Nigeria’s first National Welding Contest but also offer job opportunities to winner/talented participants to secure workforce for its next project. From the contest, the winner will be trained to participate for 2021 Worldskills Olympic, proudly representing Nigeria to compete with other participants from other countries. The first-ever National Welding Competition will be hosted for two days by SHIN, SHI-MCI, and the NIW (Nigerian Institute of Welding) in the first quarter of 2021,” the statement explained.

About 60 participants – 37 selected participants, 13 judges/staff, 10 officials, will be fairly considered and selected from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also expected to attend are the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Labour and Employment; Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN); and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria

The statement further disclosed that the contestants who will be between the ages of 17 and 21 will be tested in Groove Welding; Fillet Welding and Groove Welding- Pipe.

1st Prize Winner goes home with N1,000,000, Certificate/Medal and Samsung smartphone (N360,000N); 2nd Prize Winner: N500,000, Certificate/Medal and Samsung Smart Watch; 3rd Prize Winner: N300,000, Certificate/Medal and Samsung Smart Watch; 4th Prize Winner: N200,000, Certificate/Medal and two Auto-protected Welding Helmet; 5th Prize Winner: N100,000, Certificate/Medal and two Auto-protected Welding Helmet

Meanwhile, five winners will be qualified to compete to be selected as participants in the 2021 Worldskills Olympic, where one contestant will emerge successful.

They will also receive interview opportunities to work for SHI-MCI.

All participants selected to participate for National Welding Contest will be paid transportation fee of N20,000; meal and accommodation, as well as souvenirs

Interested applicant should download the form at niw.ng and make a submission either online (niw.ng/nwc-2019/2020) or by email (nwc2019@niw.ng). Hard copy submission may also be submitted to NIW secretariat (KM 26 Benin- Sapele Road, Obayantor, Edo State) or Abuja Liaison office (3b David Mark Street, Darumi, Gudu District, Abuja). Application date is from 12th October to 6th November.

Further inquiries can be made by contacting the office number at 08033084842, 08119999908, 08036088492

The statement also revealed that SHIN will be the main sponsor of pre-selection contest and National Welding Contest, and NIW will sponsor resources for the competition.

In line with its CSR initiatives and also to address the shortage of skills, which has impacted negatively on Nigeria’s GDP growth, SHIN had established a world-class Welding Qualification Centre in Lagos.

This Centre has trained 530 young Nigerians and they have received international certifications to qualify for many job opportunities.

Since 2015, Samsung has worked with Vision Care, an organisation under the World Health Organisation (WHO), in the yearly Eye Camp, to give free cataract surgeries to hundreds of Nigerians, who cannot afford the treatment.

SHIN had also donated electrical equipment, clothing and other relief materials to the victims of bandits and Boko Haram insurgents’attacks in Jos, Plateau State.

