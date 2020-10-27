FG okays 1,500 civil servants for SMAT-P training

Kindly Share This Story:

…500 GL 07-10 Officers for Induction

By Dirisu Yakubu

A total of 1, 500 civil servants have been selected to participate in the second batch of the Structured Assessment-Based Training Programme, SMAT-P, by the federal government, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has said.

The Head of Service who stated this at a virtual session interactive session with civil servants on Tuesday, tasked officers of various cadres to look forward with optimism by taking advantage of the various training programmes open to them.

Dr. Yemi-Esan said the meeting was premised on the need to keep civil servants abreast of the progress of government programmes and activities geared towards the advancement of the service.

She highlighted the initiatives in the “New Civil Service” to include enterprise content management, ECM, capacity building, performance management system, innovation in service and welfare of civil servants.

Speaking on ECM, Dr. Yemi-Esan revealed that over 300 work processes have been identified in Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, saying the processes will play a part in the ongoing digitization of the service for optimal delivery.

Also, the Office has organised an “end-user” training for 16 Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs on digitization on ECMs even as the Head of Service added that the national policy on virtual engagements in federal public institutions has been developed.

Still on training, she revealed that the Office has concluded the second batch of induction training for 500 newly recruited Officers from Grade Level 07-10; while the training of the third batch of 700 officers is expected to hold in the first week of November this year.

Furthermore, the selection processes for the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme, LEAD-P/Special Presidential cohort training for civil servants on Salary Grade Level 10-14 have commenced with the federal government hoping to train at least 100 officers annually.

It will be recalled that in the area of performance management, the Office in conjunction with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) started series of workshops on Job Objectives Setting for Officers in the Public Service, with the first batch of 150 officers in August, this year.

Service-wide training for an estimated number of 1800 officers drawn from 42 MDAs will start in November, 2020, she said.

On Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, selected MDAs have received end-user and self-service trainings. According to Yemi-Esan, the trainings are to enhance the user experience of officers and reduce pressure on the IPPIS Office.

There are also plans to conduct IPPIS Service-wide verification for employees of Foreign Affairs in Nigerian foreign missions and human resources records verification for officers in non-core MDAs,” she added.

The Office has also initiated programmes targeted at improving the well-being of its workers including Group Life Assurance cover for federal government employees in 48 MDAs for the year 2020; payment of some of the backlog of death benefits to deceased civil servants to the tune of N2.5 billion and restructuring of Federal Integrated Staff Housing, FISH, programme for collaboration with the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, FGSHLB, to provide mortgages for 139 profiled off-takers in various housing estates developed by private developers, among others.

