FG moves to sanitise ACOMORAN operations across states

By Dapo Akinrefon

Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to collaborate with respective states government in a bid to sanitize the operations of commercial and tricycle operations in the country.

Senator Saraki, who disclosed this while playing host to the National President of the Association, Alhaji Adebayo Samsideen Apelogun, I and other executive members in Abuja, stated that the ministry would also continue to collaborate with the Association in a bid to transform and ensure global standardisation of the transport sub-sector, maintaining that the ministry was in the process of considering the Association in the disbursement of ten billion naira survival fund for transporters in the country.

She said: “The ministry will collaborate with the association to regulate and transform the sector positively. We will consider the association in the disbursement of the 10 billion naira palliative for Transport sector operators. We would ensure we create an enabling environment for manufacturing investors to site plants in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the National President of the association urged the Federal Government to phase out rickety motorcycles on the roads by providing soft loans for the acquisition of new motorcycles, noting that, despite the careless riding by the motorcycle operators which led to the loss of human lives, scrapping the means of transportation was not necessary but transforming the transport sector.

Apelogun enjoined the government to look into the possibility of providing dedicated special lanes for commercial motorcycle just like the BRT experience, instead of scraping the operation of commercial motorcycles in the country.

He said: “It is obvious that you have brought to bear the experience you garnered as the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning, Poverty Alleviation and Economic Affairs as well as an active member of the Senate Committee on Transportation since you assumed office as the Minister. Let me assure you that as an association, we are ready to play our part in ensuring that you did not only succeed but also make an indelible impact that will stand the test of time.

”Before your appointment as Honorable Minister, ACOMORAN has enjoyed a very good relationship with the Ministry. Aside from the favourable disposition of the Minister, His Excellency, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi to our affairs which made him personally attend and unveiled our association’s constitution alongside some other dignitaries which included the then-Senate Committee Chairman on Transportation, Senator Gbenga Ashafa.

”It is also gratifying to note that a powerful delegation from this Ministry did not only attend my inauguration as President but also conducted the entire process of my swearing-in. It was largely for our sake that Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi addressed the press when Lagos State Government and a pocket of other state governments announced a ban on the activities of Commercial Motorcycles and Tricycles.”

