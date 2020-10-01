Fayemi didn’t bribe judges to reclaim my stolen mandate — Olujimi

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Former Minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi has said there was no truth in the report that Ekiti state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi bribed both the Ekiti Senatorial Tribunal and Appeal Court Judges at on her behalf to reclaim her stolen senatorial seat.

She was reacting to the allegation made by a group of All Progressives Congress members led by Senator Tony Adeniyi that Fayemi unilaterally changed the venue of the Appeal Court sitting and influenced the judges to subvert justice in her favour.

Describing the allegation as not only mischievous but slanderous and malicious, Olujimi said she retrieve her stolen mandate not only because the election was marred with irregularities but also not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Acts

The Appeal Court sitting in Kaduna had on November 6, 2019, upheld the unanimous tribunal judgment sacking the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, and declaring the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s candidate Olujimi winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial election held on February 23.

The Senator representing Ekiti South, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, said the allegations that Fayemi negotiated her victory was not only an insult on her integrity but also a calculated attempt to smear the pedigree of the judges.

She noted that her victory was a triumph of truth over falsehood and reflection of the electorates’ wishes, claiming that Adeyeye lost unanimously at both the Tribunal and Appeal Court due to the proactiveness of her lawyers.

The statement reads, “My attention was drawn to a slanderous, mischievous and malicious write up by some lawyers and members of the Apc imputing that judgment was purchased in my case at the Ekiti Senatorial Tribunal and Appeal.

“My initial reaction was to say am not a member of their party and to allow them to steam in their sauces. On the second thoughts, i felt, they and their co-travellers might misconstrue silence to be an admission of guilt.

“Let me make it clear, that at no time before, during, and after the trial have I met with nor discussed the case with the Governor Kayode Fayemi.

“As a committed party person, I saw the allusion to the fact that Gov Fayemi negotiated the judiciary on my behalf as an insult, not only to my integrity but that of the noble judges who I never met but were fearless in the discharge of justice despite the odds and of course, on the Governor whose preoccupation is only about his party.

“I will not hold brief for anyone but state that my case against Prince Adeyeye was straight forward. It was on the issue of my stolen mandate bordering on voodoo votes that were added to give him victory.

“It was an issue of sorting real ballots from ‘the rest’ and counting them in the presence of INEC officials, Police, DSS, and Lawyers of both parties. In fact, after the recounting of the real votes of 2 local governments, it was clear that the game was up

“Rather than ask for forgiveness from God and look inwards in order to correct his ways, Prince Adeyeye is still reeling in the stupor of his loss to be able to make such spurious, unethical, uncouth defamatory statement against Their Lordships! He had assumed that being a member of the ruling party immuned him from the discovery of falsified votes”, she added.

Olujimi lauded the judiciary for standing firm in the face of Adeyeye’s subterfuge by ensuring the will of the electorates prevailed, urging him to refrain casting aspersions on the judges with vicious attacks with a view to creating the impression that they were compromised and biased.

The lawmaker who advised Adeyeye and other members of the Adeniyi led the APC group to withdraw their allegations, asked the National Judicial Commission to act swiftly to and ensure they stand trial for maligning the integrity of the judges.

“It is sickening to find people weaving falsehood and lies and believing the same in order to curry sympathy. It smacks of bad faith, incompetence, and ridicule of the judiciary and legal profession.

“It is a great pity and I hope the NJC takes note and acts accordingly. And I hope the signatories to the document will take note and retract it so that the falsehood told them does not become their albatross”.

Olujimi denied speculations that she was planning to dump pitch her tents with the ruling APC, restated his uncompromising support for the foundational principles, values, and ideological underpinnings of the PDP.

“For the umpteenth time, I am not a member of the APC and will never seek refuge from my enemies. Dr Kayode Fayemi is the governor of Ekiti state and I will accord him his due respect as i have done for others before him, it doesn’t make me a member of his party but a properly raised adult”.

Vanguard

