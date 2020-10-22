Excess force on Nigerian youths protesting, affects their mental health, says Comedian Japhman

Kindly Share This Story:

…as he seeks compensation for killed #EndSARS victims

A Nigerian US based Comedian, Japhet Attah Egwumah popularly known as Japhman has decried over what he calls excess use of force by the federal government on Nigerian youths exercising their civil right over police brutality.

He said the agitation alone coupled with government’s highhandedness have affected the mental health of Nigerian youths.

Japhman who also demonstrated alongside other Nigerians in US calls on the Federal Government to compensate the families of the reportedly killed EndSARS protesters.

Speaking against the forceful action on youths, he narrated his experience as a youth in school that police duty was to protect lives and properties of citizen, which the reverse is the case.

“When I was in college , I was taught that the duty of the police is to protect and serve the citizens of the country including the leaders of tomorrow, “the youth” . The allegedly disbanded SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD (SARS) which are suppose to protect us from hardened criminals and thieves have become the opposite.

“It has become obvious that the Nigeria Police do not protect the people as it should be, rather do the opposite.

“Indeed, many have post traumatic stress disorders: Even those who have not experienced the trauma are stressed by proxy,” he explained.

He further stressed that a youth can look good or own a luxury car and expensive phone, but should not to be translated to a criminal.

According to him, the resultant effects of the SARS action on youths lead to fear of living, paranoia and other devastating effects.

However, he has lend his voice in calling for police reform and that government should not ignore to compensate the families who lost their loved ones in that ugly incident.

