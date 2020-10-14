Ex-convict bags a year jail term for stealing block mould

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has convicted and sentenced one Saheed Isola, 40, to one-year imprisonment for stealing block mould.

Isola was arraigned on Wednesday on a count bordering on stealing.

Fagboyinbo alleged that the convict unlawfully entered into the shop of one Moshood Ishola and stole a 9inches block mould valued N40,000 and a 6inches block mould valued N30,000 total sum of N70,000.

He said the offense committed contrary to and punishable under section 413 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun State 2020.

Police prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the convict committed the offense on October 14, 2020, at about 5:00am at Lameco area Osogbo.

Isola who had no legal representation admitted guilty to the offense leveled against him.

Responding to questions from the court, he pleaded for mercy, saying his wife, apart from being four months pregnant, also had a baby with her.

He also told the court that he was unable to reach his family because he did not have his phone with him and did not know any of his family number off hand.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor informed the court that Ishola was an ex-convict

“This is the third time he will be convicted, the first time he was given an option of fine of N 15,000 while the second time he did a community service”, he said.

Presiding Magistrate, Opeyemi Badmus after listening to the fact giving by the police, convicted and sentenced Isola to one year imprisonment without option of fine.

Vanguard

