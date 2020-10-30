Every household in Lagos will be metered by 2023 ― LASG, EKEDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The Lagos State government has on Friday disclosed that it’s working with the Electricity Distribution Companies in Lagos to ensure all households are metered before the end of the current administration.

The LASG disclosed this during the official launch of the Federal Government National Mass Metering Program, NMMP, organised by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC in Lagos State.

According to the Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resource, Lagos State, Olalere Odusote, “Our intention is to mitigate the complaints of Lagos residents, through the elimination of estimated billing in the country.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the project, and we are currently executing it. LASG has also engaged with a local manufacturer to ensure the metering exercise is completed in a timely manner.

“Our interest is to ensure that everyone using electricity in the state pays for it.

“We are working necessary measures to ensure that every household in Lagos are metered before the end of this administration.

“To that end, we are partnering with the EKEDC to work out the elimination modalities.

“The meter will be acquired by Lagos state, and households will pay in instalment overtime for it.”

In his opening remarks, EKEDC, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi stated that the Mass Metering programme is a welcome development and a boost to the deepening of the NESI.

“The programme couldn’t have come at a better time than now given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses and household income. We are happy for the initiative and acknowledge the Government’s renewed desire to improve the Power supply and bridge the metering gap.

“Electricity, as we all know, is an important essential need of any society and we all have acknowledged the menace of the estimated billing both on the customers and even we as a business.

It is my belief that with this mass metering initiative we can begin to say we are on a path to better days ahead. In the next 18-24 months, Over 6million meters will be distributed across households in the Country and for us at Eko, we will be rolling out over 100,000 meters in the next few weeks in the first phase of the programme.

“Our choice of Surulere as the first point of call is a show of commitment and appreciation to our teeming customers in the axis for their continuous support and understanding over the years.

“The Metering programme is just the beginning as our work now starts by being our brother’s keeper. For us to sweat out the benefits of the metering programme, all hands must be on deck to support us in ensuring we stamp out another menace of energy theft through meter tampering and free riders.

“For us in Eko, we will continue to strive to serve you better and ensure you enjoy a delightful customer experience at all times. We admit we are not where we want to be in terms of service, but it is our pledge and determination to keep pushing the needle of service excellence in serving you our customers.”

Vanguard

