Ethnic clash: Scores feared killed as Fagba, Iju- Ishaga in Lagos boils

Ethnic clash: Scores feared killed as Fagba, Iju- Ishaga in Lagos boils

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Violent clash on Friday erupted between Hausa and Yoruba communities in Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State with an unconfirmed number of persons killed in the process.

Residents are in a panic. No presence of security personnel.

According to an eyewitness, trouble started when a horde of hoodlums intercepted a truckload of cows from the northern part into Lagos in transit to Agege Lairage

“The hoodlums have been attacking motorists and extorting on the road.

“The truckload of cows, however, ran into the roadblock which the occupants, mainly Hausas resisted. The situation subsequently, degenerated into a bloody clash as various dangerous weapons were freely used, throwing the entire area into chaos as other Hausa origins were called in to rescue their colleagues.

“Apparently, overwhelmed, the police kept away from the scene for fear of being attacked as well.”

It was gathered that some houses have been set on fire during the bloody clash

Residents in the area who are currently in fear have called on Rapid Response Squad, RRS,  and military personnel to come to their aid.

According to Mr. Femi Olokun A resident, “We under attack in Fagba, Iju-Ishaga. Hoodlums and Hausa are clashing killing people and setting houses on fire. The incident started at about 8 am.

“At least I saw two people been mauled down before I and my family members escaped into a safe location.”

Also, Mrs. Esther Akinola, a resident, credit for the intervention of the state government and security personnel before the whole area will go up in the conflagration.

“We are appealing to the state government to immediately deploy men of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and Army to this area. People are killing themselves between Hausa and Yoruba, destroying properties unchecked. ”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, appealed to community leaders to also rise up and intervene for calm.

According to him, “In view of the current situation in the state, the Police are under pressure and attacks as well. We are being cautious.

“Already there is a curfew in town everybody should remain in their houses. Police are overstretched, it’s a collective struggle,” PPRO said.

