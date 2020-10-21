Breaking News
Eradication of malaria: ALGON endorses Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project

Initiator of the Malaria Project, Prince Ned Nwoko was received by the National Leadership of Algon through representatives from the 6 geo-political zones, led by the National President Kolade David Alabi.

Ned presented the malaria project and explained the activities so far and the need for a close partnership with ALGON and by extension the 774 local government in view of the implementation of the malaria project ie sanitation, waste disposal and fumigation.

The last 2 are related to the Local Government mandate hence collaboration of the ALGON is salient. The National President of ALGON gave full endorsement and promised that the body will collaborate with Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation on the project.

