Enugu govt collates data of unemployed youths

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU state government has disclosed that it is presently creating baseline data of artisans, start-ups and unemployed youths of the state for employment and empowerment purposes.

The state commissioner for youths and sports, Manfred Nzekwe made the disclosure during the 2020 Nigeria Breweries empowerment programmes at Ama plant.

The empowerment programme of the firm was conducted virtually in all the plants of Nigeria Breweries, with some Enugu host community beneficiaries in attendance at the Ama plant in 9th mile.

Nzekwe said that the baseline would be used to empower the youths by training young entrepreneurs and professionals on capacity building and basic knowledge of business development.

Nzekwe also disclosed that those captured in the collation would ensure their businesses are registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, which would qualify them for funding opportunities.

“This is to enable the government and the private sector like Nigeria Breweries Place carry out intervention based on the available dates and proffer direct solutions to the long standing unemployment challenges of Enugu state youths,” Nzekwe said.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Jordi Bel said that the firm will expand the empowerment programme to give more Nigeria youths and women opportunities.

He disclosed that the company has committed N50 million for 2020 empowerment programme for 400 beneficiaries, adding that no less than 100 persons have been empowered in Enugu state.

“We are going to expand the programme because as a company we believe that we should empower more youths and women. We have a duty to give them access to opportunities and we have been doing that. Its people like Samuel (a beneficiary in Imo state) that we want drive more forward,” Bel said.

Public Affairs Mangers of Ama plant, Mr. Isaac Nwabuzor noted that NB plc has in the past built over 15 blocks of classrooms with toilets for schools in Enugu state; provided street lights, water borehole Town halls, particularly for Umuezeani, the host community of the Enugu plant.

“It’s an empowerment that will last for a long time and we also hope to empower barbers, cake makers with oven. Its work in progress and we will continue to do more. NB has been impacting on peoples’ lives and we can assure you that the programmes have come to stay,” Nwabuzor said.

