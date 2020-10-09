Enugu Assembly Works Committee moves to blacklist construction company over poor, delayed jobs

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State House of Assembly Works Committee has set in motion plans to blacklist one IQ International Construction Company over what it referred to as poor and delayed jobs.

A statement signed by Chairman of the Committee Rt. Hon. Barr. Chima Obieze lamented the poor handling of projects awarded to the company and its inability to provide believable answers to why jobs are being delayed

He said; “Committee noted with utter dismay the undue delay of a job that ought to be handed over by the 31st of October 2020. In some of the sites visited, the Company were yet to commence earth works and hydraulic equipment were yet to be sighted on site.

“ Constructed drains failed to meet the specifications contained in the project designs. In addition, the Company representative on-site Mr Tayo Olujide failed to provide believable answers to questions put to him by the Committee on why their project is unduly delayed.

“The Committee, therefore, concluded, until convinced to the contrary, that IQ International lacks the capacity to handle such huge project as they have been awarded as they seem overwhelmed by the projects already thereby leading to poor output.

“The Project design & supervision Consultant, ALLOT NIGERIAN LTD. confirmed that series of queries and complaints have been issued against IQ International but they are yet to improve to a convincing Standard.

The Committee further issued a summon asking officials of the company to appear before it for face the law

“The Committee has, therefore, summoned the following persons to appear in person and give us reasons the company will not be blacklisted:

“The MD/CEO of IQ International Construction Company, the company representative on-site Mr Tayo Olujide, the Project design Consultant, Allot Nigerian Limited (with copies of all queries & all correspondence issued against IQ International Construction Company with regards to the said project), a technical Team from Rural Access Mobility Project, Enugu State Office(with details & copies of their correspondence with IQ International).

“The correspondences to be provided will help the Committee decipher if there were complicity on the part of the Consultant or Representatives of RAMP.

“They are to appear before the Committee on Friday the 16th of October October 2020, by 10 am. At the conference hall, Enugu State House of Assembly.

“Failure of any of the invited parties invited to appear before the Committee, the House of Assembly will be forced to issue a warrant of arrest for such person or persons to be arrested & brought before the House. “ It said.

