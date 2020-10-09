Endure pains of nation-building, UNILAG Muslims tell Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ask Buhari to be more committed to religious diversity

UNILAG Muslim community has urged Nigerians to endure the pains of nation-building, particularly at 60 years of independence and as the nation marches forward to consolidate on its democratic project.

The ummah also urged governments at all levels to be respectful of the rights and aspirations of Nigerians and continue to improve on human welfare especially in the area of frightening security challenges.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Prof. Lai Olurode, Unilag Muslim community implored President Buhari and his team not to relent in its fight for transparency and probity in public and private spheres and demonstrate more open commitment to religious diversity and social inclusiveness.

The group also advised that the remaining years in the life of this regime should focus on more budgetary allocation on the critical sectors of health, education, security and infrastructure.

“Nigeria gained political independence from Britain, its then colonial masters in 1960 after several decades of colonial oppression, political domination and economic exploitation. Many Nigerian nationalists resisted colonial domination with their blood and not a few were imprisoned, tortured and killed in consequence of their unrelenting struggles.

“The argument by the British colonialists and their apologists was that Nigerians were then been prepared for self-rule. To the disappointment and amazement of many, the notion that Africans and indeed Nigerians were being prepared for self-rule, soon after independence, not a few countries caved into insurrection and military coup d’etat.

“However, the good news is that the past two decades or so in Africa could be said to be one of increased indicators of robust forces of democratization with all their troughs and peaks. There are now visible expressions of electoral democracy and to some extent rule of law. As unpleased as we are with the state of the human conditions in Nigeria, we must not gloss over the limited gains of the forces of plural democracy. In many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, indeed in Nigeria and Ghana, incumbent administration had lost power at national and sub-national levels. Orderly succession is taking roots where even America’s President Donald Trump was vacillating in America.

“On this occasion of Nigeria’s independence, we at the University of Lagos Muslim Community wishes to urge for patience as we march forward in consolidation of democratization project. Governments at all levels should be respectful of the rights and aspirations of Nigerians and continue to improve on human welfare particularly in the area of frightening security challenges. We advise that the remaining years in the life of this regime should focus on more budgetary allocation on the critical sectors of health, education, security and infrastructure.

President Buhari and his government should continue its fight for transparency and probity in public and private spheres as it continues to demonstrate more open commitment to religious diversity and social inclusiveness.

Vanguard News Nigeria

