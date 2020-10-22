EndSars:Viral nature a confirmation Media/ICT is our future - Akparanta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Executive Director ,Box 411 Kelvin Akparanta has asserted that the visibility and notoriety the Endsars peaceful protest has gained is an attestation that the future belongs to ICT inclined in our society

The Brand strategist and arts enthusiast with many years of professional experience said with the aid of the internet ,the youths have realised how powerful ICT was and are ready to change the narrative .

Kelvin who started his digital journey in 2015 averred that young people are more exposed to the fact that things could be better and are ready to take their destiny in their hands.

“Nigerian youths are ready to reinvent the country in a bid to make it a better place to live.Their access to the internet gives them the needed boost for thier actions

“They have realised that they could change the world right from thier bedrooms are able to reach millions round the globe.

“I want to appeal to government to create more ICT based platforms so that young people can Chanel thier energy and skill.The world is moving and like I will always say, Media and ICT are the new Oil.

Kelvin who serves as a Director on the board of Activecode Business Hub, Nigeria’s apex Forex, Blockchain and ICT company holds a BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Calabar currently serves as the Chief Marketing/Branding Officer in charge of Branding, communications strategies, training and development at ActiveCode Business Hub.

Speaking further,he reveled that he loves working with young mind which was what led him to set up Amber Kelvin Foundation, a non-profit organization to improve the potential of children from less-privileged backgrounds by providing access to quality education and employment skills.

According to Box411 boss thier company has handled accounts and brands spanning the construction, Radio, fashion, TV, entertainment, education, and hospitality industries and all these were so e with young people in thier 20s.

“We have worked for notable Brands Like Afiegu.com, Hit95.9fm Calabar, Fad 93.1fm Calabar, Sparkling 92.3fm Calabar, Vision Fm Abuja, Kwikie, Hotel 45, 520 Hotels, Transcorp Hotels, Miss Africa Calabar, Calabar Carnival, Big Brother Africa, Calabar Talent Factory and many more,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

