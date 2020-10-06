EndSARSNow: Rude sends strong message to Buhari, Nigerian Artistes (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Peter Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has joined millions of Nigerians in condemning the Special Anti- Robbery Squared SARS of the Nigerian police after videos of some operatives killing alleged innocent citizens went viral on social media.

The Music artist took to his social media to appeal to President Buhari, Vice president Osinbajo and other Celebrities to speak against the alleged barbaric act of SARS operatives.

He said “Guys I think it is about time we speak, Please do a short video to condemn these people. people are no longer afraid of criminals but SARS. people will start to protect themselves because these people (SARS) are robbing people. how many times would you see people reporting that they will take them to bank and ATM to transfer money? For how long.? we are not safe Mr president, the Vice president we are not safe, it is unfair to Nigerians.

Vanguard News

