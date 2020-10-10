EndSARS: Youths storm police station, Oluwo’s palace

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Protesters in Iwo, Osun State on Saturday storm Oluwo’s Palace, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi seeking an end to the brutality of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The youths, who sought an end to the SARS unit, were disappointed that the monarch was not in the palace as at the time of their visit, headed to the Adeeke Divisional Police Headquarters, where they were received by the Divisional Police Officer.

The President of the Federation of Iwoland Students union(FILSU), Mr.Iromini Ismail, While addressing the DPO berated SARS operatives for flaunting impunity and brutality unchecked.

He stated the union had always echoed the need for SARS operatives in the town to stop their illegal activities, stressing that the protest across the country was borne out of the operatives’ involvement in extrajudicial killings.

He sighted instances of harassment on youth and even mention one of Iwo youth whose life was terminated through the Recklessness of SARS official.

The protesters commenced their protest from Baptist High school through major streets to the palace but Oluwo is not around but his PA address, before heading to Adeeke.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: