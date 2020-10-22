EndSARS: Young lawmakers want House of Reps to reconvene over Lagos killings

Kindly Share This Story:

The Young Parliamentarian Forum in the House of Representatives has called on the leadership of the National Assembly to reconvene and address the alleged extrajudicial killings of young protesters in Lagos state.

The Chairman of the group, Rep. Kabir Tukura (APC-Kebbi), made the call while addressing newsmen at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday in Abuja on the attack on #EndSARS protesters.

Recall that the house had on Tuesday Oct. 20, adjourned plenary to focus on 2021 budget defence.

According to Tukura, the extrajudicial killings and violence are highly condemnable and unacceptable.

The lawmaker, who was born on Feb. 15, 1984, said that the unfortunate incidents required immediate attention of the green chamber.

He said that the group had observed with dismay the recruitment and deployment of hoodlums and thugs to disrupt and hijack the protests.

According to him, these have occasioned the deaths of innocent citizens, the destruction of government and private property and the disruption of economic activities in some cities around the country.

The chairman said that as a matter of urgency, the Nigerian Army should identify the armed men in military uniform who attacked innocent protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

He demanded that sponsors of the human rights violations and violence perpetrated by thugs across the federation be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“National Assembly should as a matter of urgency reconvene for a Special Session to discuss the alleged killings of peaceful protesters.

“An investigative public hearing on the loss of lives and human rights violation resulting from police brutality is highly recommended.

“The epicentre of the current protest is the act of brutality by the police and their proscribed tactical unit SARS.

“The Federal Govemment must demonstrate a genuine commitment to reforming the police and the protection of the youth and citizens from police brutality which has resulted in several avoidable deaths,” he said.

Tukura said that the sincere sympathy of the group goes to the families of people who lost their lives in the process

The chairman prayed the Almighty God to console the families and the entire nation in this moment of grief.

He urged the Federal Government to ensure adequate and immediate compensation for the victims of police brutality, bandits and terrorism.

He recommended the immediate inauguration of the Nigeria Police Council and the constitution of the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission which should include youth representation.

He also called on the Federal Government to take concrete steps to end the incessant strikes by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to enable students to go back to school.

Tukura said Government should consider one year tuition fees palliative as compensation to the students who had been disadvantaged due to the prolonged strike action.

He stressed the need for the Federal Government to revamp and put into use all the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centres across the country and establish new ones in the states where there is none.

Tukura assured that the group was committed to the yearnings of the Nigerian youth and would take all necessary actions within its purview to ensure justice and accountability.

