EndSARS: You chose to be a dictator – Genevieve Nnaji blasts Wike

On 1:36 pmIn Newsby
EndSARS: You chose to be a dictator – Genevieve Nnaji blasts Wikw
By Juliet Ebirim

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has lashed out at Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, for barring residents from staging an #EndSARS protest in the state.

The state government last night released a statement barring residents from engaging in any peaceful protest.

According to the statement, anyone who participates in any protest will be made to face the law. The statement added that the Federal government has disbanded SARS hence there is no need for the protest.

The movie star disagreed with the governor’s decision and took to Twitter to blast him.

She wrote

”Your moustache says it all. You could have chosen to be any kind of leader you wanted. You chose to be a dictator. Do you have children? That’s a shame. LEADERS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE for every loss of innocent life in their State. #ENDSARSOPPRESSION #EndSarsNow”

Vanguard News Nigeria

