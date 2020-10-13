EndSARS: ‘Wike we dey come oh’, PH protesters chant as they march to Gov’s office [VIDEO]

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Hundreds of youths Tuesday morning stormed the streets of Port Harcourt to stage protest against the now disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS, defying an order by the Rivers State governor against the protest.

Rivers State Government had on Monday night issued a warning to protesters not to stage any protest in Rivers following the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

The protesters were seen carrying placards and chanting “Wike we de come oh, Wike we de come oh, we no go gree, we no gree stay for your house oh”

“Wike we dey come o.” Port Harcourt protesters chant as they walk towards the Rivers State Government House. #SarsMustGo #SarsMustGoNow pic.twitter.com/yW2qPbQto2 — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) October 13, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: