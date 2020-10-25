EndSARS: We must play our part to make Nigeria great— Otedola

Kindly Share This Story:

In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country, billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has said everyone must play a part to make Nigeria great.

Reacting to the events via his verified Instagram handle, he recalled how he took part in the ‘Ali-must-go’ protest of 1978, noting that he understands the youths’ determination to make the country better.

Otedola wrote: “The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me filled with sadness.

“I deeply commiserate with those who have lost their loved ones and, as a father, I share the sentiment of my three daughters who protested in Lagos and London.

“As a young boy of 16, I participated in the ‘Ali Must Go Protest’ of 1978, so I understand the determination of our youths who rightly want our country to be better.

“We must all do our part to make Nigeria great!

“I will continue to do my own quota in providing for those who are most in need of support in our country in these tough times.”

