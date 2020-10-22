Breaking News
#ENDSARS: Vehicles, shops razed as hoodlums set Ojodu Police Station on fire

On 2:54 pm
Irate youths kill police, set police station ablaze in Ogun
File: Police station

By Bose Adelaja

Another facility belonging to the Nigeria Police Force in Ojodu Berger area of Lagos State, were Thursday, razed when during an attack on the facility by a group of hoodlums.

Vanguard gathered that some shops attached to the station as well as stationary vehicles were razed by the hoodlums who were said to have torched the station from the rear.

Eye witnesses’ account said the incident occurred in the morning. Unfortunately, the state emergency responders could not respond to the incident due to the broken down emergency lines which were undergoing repairs.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the Lagos State Fire were said there were various assignments to attend to in the state.

Vanguard

