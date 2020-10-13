EndSARS: There’s zero room for police brutality – Toki urges Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-America-based artist and repertoire cum artist manager Oluwatoki Tope-Anifowose also known as Toki has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to hear the plights of the youths who have spoken through the rampaging protest across the country against the police brutality in the country.

Toki joined the long list of celebrities who have lent their voices to the #EndSARS protest simply said the president must go beyond disbanding the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, but the entire force needs overhauling.

The graduate of business management from California State University turned A&R expert also called on other Nigerian celebrities who are yet to join the struggle to make these changes by using their positions to effect the change.

“President Buhari must listen to the youths now! You cannot be silent on this issue, you need to live up to your responsibility as the leader of the populace who elected you.

“The youth have spoken, and you must listen to them, we deserve to be listened to. These protests cannot be ignored. This is a democracy; there is ZERO room for police brutality.”

“The entire police is a mess and punitive action to be taken against offending officers.”

READ ALSO:

“Well done to all the Nigerians who have been protesting, those who are also planning to join to make this change,” he added.

Previously, many other international celebrities, athletes have also joined their voices in the #EndSARS protest.

P Diddy, Steff London, Trey Songz, Sakodie, Mesut Ozil of Arsenal, Anthony Rudiger, Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Marcus Rashford among others have all joined their voices in the #EndSARS protest.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: