ENDSARS: Stay home or avoid Ikeja, LASTMA tells Lagosians

By Lawal Sherifat

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has advised Lagosians to stay home while the #SARSMUSTEND protests last, or avoid certain routes if they must go out.

Olajide Ojuyoye, General Manager of LASTMA, said this on Channels TV on Wednesday, while advising everyone to explore other means of communication.

He noted that it was “extremely difficult” to control traffic, as LASTMA have to be careful on the safety aspect of things, otherwise it would “seem like we are against their mission; we have to strike a balance.”

According to the LASTMA boss, “We are in this situation right now. So if where you are going is not paramount or of ultimate importance, I think you should abort and postpone.

“The protesters are fluid. They can block any road at any time.

“Do whatever you need to do by other means of communication. Except you are an employee and your employer forces you to come to work.

“You should avoid Muri Okunola, Alausa, Ozumba Mbadiwe. To access the island, use the 3rd Mainland Bridge-Nnamdi Azikiwe-Eko Hotel route.

“To return, go through Ojota-7up-Magodo and then walk. But as I said earlier, the protesters’ movements are fluid.”

Oljide Ojuyoye, GM, LASTMA has said that it is pretty difficult to control traffic as protesters lock down roads.

He said there is basically nothing to control as road users have to make use of one-way in order to avoid blocked roads.

Ojuyoye cautioned that it was a time when “we all have to be really careful and have a complete understanding of what is on ground because no one is going anywhere wherever protesters have blocked.”

