EndSARS: Stay clear of Kogi – Gov Bello warns hoodlums

Kogi State governor has warned hoodlums to stay away from attacking people’s property in Kogi, saying that decisive actions will be meted out to anyone caught in the act.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kigslye Fanwo read the riot act on Sunday in a statement issued at the sideline of the final distribution of Covid19 palliative to vulnerable women and youths in Lokoja.

The statement reads apart, “The Kogi State Government has expressed deep appreciation to the people of the State who turned out at the State Warehouse to share the remaining palliatives that were reserved for women and youth groups after Government had distributed the bulk of the palliatives to all the 21 Local Government Areas.

“Report at our disposal showed that Local Government authorities ensured the palliatives reached the masses and helped in ameliorating the hardship visited on our nation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to continue to stand tall in public conduct as Government will always put their welfare on the front burners.

“The Government of Kogi State also wishes to sound a note of warning to miscreants that all constitutional efforts will be geared towards protecting shop owners in the state as any violation of law and order will be met with superior resistance by Law Enforcement Agencies.

“Our people should go about their normal businesses as Kogi State remains safe.”

