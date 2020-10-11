EndSARS: Send SARS to Sambisa forest to fight Boko Haram ― Atedo Peterside

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Atedo Peterside has taken to Twitter to react to the news about the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS and the other SARS units based in the 36 states of the country.

The announcement was made by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday, amidst calls and nationwide protests by youths for the scrapping of the dreaded police unit.

There has been widespread accusations of extra-judicial killings, rape, extortion levelled at the police unit.

The Stanbic IBTC founder tweeted: SARS or FSARS should not be disbanded yet. Instead, it’s entire membership (including the leadership) should first be deployed to the Sambisa Forest to help contain Boko Haram. We can disband SARS after that mission is executed successfully.

SARS or FSARS should not be disbanded yet. Instead it’s entire membership (including the leadership) should first be deployed to the Sambisa Forest to help contain Boko Haram. We can disband SARS after that mission is executed successfully — Atedo Peterside (@AtedoPeterside) October 11, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: