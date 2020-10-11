Breaking News
Translate

#EndSARS: Send SARS to Sambisa forest to fight Boko Haram ― Atedo Peterside

On 6:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
#EndSARS: Send SARS to Sambisa forest to fight Boko Haram ― Atedo Peterside
Chief Atedo Peterside

Chief Atedo Peterside has taken to Twitter to react to the news about the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS and the other SARS units based in the 36 states of the country.

The announcement was made by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday, amidst calls and nationwide protests by youths for the scrapping of the dreaded police unit.

There has been widespread accusations of extra-judicial killings, rape, extortion levelled at the police unit.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS: I can’t keep quiet anymore ― Angela Okorie writes Buhari

The Stanbic IBTC founder tweeted: SARS or FSARS should not be disbanded yet. Instead, it’s entire membership (including the leadership) should first be deployed to the Sambisa Forest to help contain Boko Haram. We can disband SARS after that mission is executed successfully.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!