EndSARS: Security operatives begin house-to-house search to recover looted items in Calabar

By David Royal

Following Governor Ben Ayade’s order for Search of the Looted items & Police Inspector General’s order for all police units to put an end to looting/destruction of lives & property and restore peace & order, the security operatives in Calabar, Cross River State on Monday began a house-to-house search for the looted items.

You would recall that between Friday and Saturday last week, hoodlums and looters broke into over 35 government and private properties, looted several items and set some buildings ablaze.

An eyewitness revealed that the search began at Anantigha, Calabar South local government area of the state and the security operatives were seen in two truckloads, Searching for looted items.

He said “Some unknown looters returned looted items (Chair, Laptop & Television) to the Street, no one picks them… Jungle race when the army drives near.”

Military patrol, searches & roadblocks are said to continue at order parts of Cross River-High Way, 8 miles, Marian, Akpabuyo, Odukpani etc.

Vanguard News Nigeria

