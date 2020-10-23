Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following extensive damage to various installations and government properties, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu on Friday led team to inspect the extent of damanges on various states properties

Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by the state Commissioner of Police, CP, Hakeem Odumosu, visited the council Secretariat of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area.

He was received by Mr. Fatai Adekunle Ayoola and Mr. Fatai Ajidagba, Executive Chairmen of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, respectively.

Sanwo-Olu, who inspected the carcasses of burnt vehicles, numbering 86 and looted offices and buildings in the secretariat expressed dismay at the actions of the vandals and urged residents and irate youths to sheathe the sword and allow peace to reign while government attends to all their demands in due course.

The governor also visited the Ajeromi Divisional Police Headquarters.

He sympathised with the policemen and their families in the barracks over the attack.

The governor’s entourage subsequently departed for Layeni Police Station in Ifelodun LCDA to inspect the police station that was set ablaze by miscreants.

