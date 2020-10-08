EndSARS: Revolution not the answer ― Lady drummer, Ara

Kindly Share This Story:

Supports Naira Marley’s decision to call off protest

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian celebrity talking drummer, Araola Olamuyiwa, musically known as ARA, is of the opinion that having a revolution or protest in order to end SARS, may not give us the required result.

In an exclusive phone call with Vanguard, the Lagos born entertainer wondered if all these protests and revolutions, won’t be “business as usual”.

“The question is, would these revolutions give us the required result? How many protests have we had in the past? What have they given us? Won’t this be business as usual? Are we even going about it the right way? We need to be careful about how we use the word revolution!” She said when asked of her opinion on the various protests being initiated by celebrities.

On whether she is or not in support of celebrities leading protests, she said: “Of course I am in support of celebrities leading protest. We are celebrities because of the people, and there is nothing wrong rising up to defend the same people. It is a way of us giving back to society.”

On her feeling about whether Naira Marley was right in cancelling his proposed protest, she said “It was a wise decision by Naira Marley to cancel it. Mind you, cancelling the protest does not make him a coward; rather it means he is matured enough to reason from all sides. Let’s not get it wrong.

“I think we should be fighting for SARS to be reformed, and not to be scrapped. Have we cancelled the aeroplane travellings because of plane crashes? No! So, we should not scrap SARS because of some bad eggs,” she said.

After a social media meeting with the police authorities, Naira Marley, who had earlier planned to lead a protest to ban SARS, had a change of mind, begging the public to give the police authorities time to address their complaints.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: