By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The leadership of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seize the opportunity provided by the #EndSARS demand to urgently put in place the necessary mechanisms for the implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.

ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya who gave the charge reminded the President that there were over 600 resolutions which if implemented, would substantially address most of the challenges the nation is facing.

Rev. Panya noted that the enormous challenges in the country if not properly handled, can lead to the total collapse of the system hence the need for all citizens to resolve to rescue the country from the precipice.

In a statement issued in Jos and signed by the cleric, he stated, “Recent events have clearly shown that our beloved country, Nigeria is gradually drifting into a state of anarchy, which if not properly handled, can lead to a total collapse of the Nigerian state… The peace and stability of Nigeria is of utmost concern locally and internationally, we cannot afford to allow another civil war.

“I wish to passionately appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, political, religious, traditional and community leaders, elder statesmen and women, the intelligentsia and all Nigerians to come together and work for the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria. We must all resolve to rescue Nigeria from the precipice.”

On the #EndSARS protest, he commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and added, “while the government is responding to the demands of the Nigerian youths, it is our firm belief that lasting solutions can only be found in decisively resolving the challenges confronting the nation.

“Fortunately, the 2014 National Conference which has over 600 resolutions has substantially addressed these challenges. We, therefore, urge the Buhari administration to seize the historic opportunity provided by the #EndSARS demands to urgently put in place the necessary mechanism for the implementation of recommendations of the Conference report.”

