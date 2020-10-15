ENDSARS Protests: Army warns subversive elements to desist from anti-democratic acts

Kindly Share This Story:

…Vows to defend country & democracy at any cost

…Affirms unalloyed loyalty to President Muhammadu Bihari and Constitution

By Kingsley Omonobi

Against the backdrop of continued EndSARS protests across the country, the Nigerian Army has said it is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order.

Army Headquarters also stated that troops are ready to deal with any untoward situation decisively.

The Army directed all it’s officers and soldiers, never to be distracted by those it called ‘anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity’.

This declaration was contained in a statement signed late last night by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, titled ‘Nigerian Army Remains Resolute to the Peace and Stability of the Nation’.

It reads, “The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the Nigerian Army reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.

“All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: