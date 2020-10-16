EndSARS protesters shun Sanwo-Olu’s plea, extend occupation to other areas

Kindly Share This Story:

..Plan candle light for victims of police brutalities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In apparent total disregard to all appeal and entreaties by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the need to retreat and suspend the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the state, thousands of protesters took their agitation to other areas of the state thereby shutting down vehicular and business activities.

THE #EndSARS protesters who have taken over major roads for over 9 days, are agitating for a more comprehensive police reform across the country.

The #EndSARS protesting youths in their thousands, who have added new slogan of #EndSWAT, chanted anti-Government slogans marching through major roads within Lagos metropolis.

As early as 7 am, the protesting youths occupied major roads such as: Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Lekki Toll Gate, Awolowo Way, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Ikorodu Road, Ago- Palace Way, Iyana-Ipaja, Apple Junction, Festac -Town, among others and prevented motorists access as they barricaded the road.

They blocked Obafemi Awolowo way , form Allen junction inward Lagos state Secretariat in Alausa, paralyzing commercial activities.

They also paralyzed inter state movement as they blocked Lagos Ibadan Expressway from 7 Up and Otedola Bridge axes.

The protesters turned the protest to carnival as they blared music from car stereo amid pomp and pageantry.

Commercial buses who have taken to inner and alternative routes have hiked the fares.

In a worrisome trend, the protesters had taken to violence as they attacked innocent motorists who were bent on having access.

One of the protesters who spoke to Vanguard, Philip Oke, explained that they have refused to back off because governments have not shown enough sincerity to meet their agitation.

One said, “We are not retreating from thus protest as government can’t take us for a ride any more. We called for end to SARS only for them to come up in another garb called, SWAT. We are wiser. The entire police force should be reformed forthwith.

“Meantime, we are planning a candle lit night for all the victims of police brutalities in the state. Its likely to take place tonight or tomorrow. We are Nigerians, our rights to life must be protected. Enough is enough.”

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had addressed the protesters twice on the need to stop and allow governments to respond appropriately to their demands which he said he had delivered to President Muhammadu Buhari for immediate action.

