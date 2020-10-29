EndSARS protest: Yoruba Youth urges rapid police reform from IGP, sues for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to accelerate the ongoing police reform to guarantee the security of the country.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, the president of the group, Mr Olufemi Lawson, said the youth group supported the #EndSARS protest but frowned at the lootings and destruction of properties by hoodlums.

According to Lawson, the speedy manner in which President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government accepted and granted the #5For5 demands of the young people during the protests was commendable, adding that the total reform of the police force would enhance the overall wellbeing of the nation.

While commending the various State governments for their dexterity and promptness in managing the situation in their states, the group called for peace, calm, and restoration of law and order across the country.

“We would also like to commend the state governments that have already set up their Judicial Panels of Inquiry as part of the demands of the #EndSARS protest.

“We call on other states yet to do so to promptly constitute theirs so that the panels can get to work and deliver on the directives of the federal government.

“As these panels get constituted and commence their hearings, we would like to encourage young people not to shy away from being part of the panels.

“Our direct participation is the right way to ensure that it achieves its ultimate aim. So we enjoin young people to get on board and follow up on the process. We must ensure that the process is impartial.

“At this point, we would like to condemn the manner in which the peaceful protests degenerated into chaos and destruction of lives and property.

“This has led to great economic loss due to the massive vandalism and looting that took place these past couple of days. The massive destruction of government and private owned properties and investments in Lagos State and other cities in the South West is highly regrettable. Such needless acts of destruction should have no place in our way of lives as a people.

“We also commiserate with our brothers and sisters in some parts of the South East, South South and a few states in the North that have experienced similar looting and vandalism. We pray that peace is restored immediately, so that the process of rebuilding can commence.”

Stating that it remains committed to the unity and indivisibility of this country, the youth group said it believes that Nigeria is stronger together as one nation.

“We call on all mischief-makers sowing the seeds of discord to stop forthwith. They do not speak for anyone, but themselves. We believe wholeheartedly in One Nigeria.

“We also extend our support to the Police Force. We appreciate the fact that there are more disciplined and dedicated members of the police force than the bad eggs. We understand that they are humans and Nigerians too, and the past couple of weeks must have taken its toll on their commitment.

“Nevertheless, we want them to understand that the push for police reforms is for their own good too. We sympathize with the families of members of the police force that have lost their lives during this process. We pray that the souls of all the departed find eternal rest, “Lawson said.

