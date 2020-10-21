EndSARS Protest: We’re not behind the burning of APC Secretariat ― Ondo PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state has denied any involvement in the burning of the All Progressive Congress secretariat in the state.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary Kennedy Peretei in response to the accusation by the APC said it was uncharitable for the party to accuse it of such dastardly act.

Peretei in the statement in Akure said “It is very uncharitable for the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to accuse the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) for the activities of thugs who set the APC Secretariat on fire in Akure.

“Our nation is going through a very traumatic period, requiring sobriety and prayers of all well-meaning Nigerians. In the last twenty-four hours, several Police Stations, Public Buildings, Banks and private buildings have been razed down by hoodlums who have taken advantage of the on going EndSars protests. Even the Palace of the Oba of Lagos was attacked.

“How on earth can anyone attribute such dastardly acts to PDP, a party that presided over the affairs of Nigeria for sixteen unbroken years. Years we all remember now with nostalgia.

“Years of peace, prosperity and abundance. We now live in fear, anxiety, uncertainty and total hopelessness. Nobody should draw the PDP into how the APC has steadily led us to where we are now as a nation.

He said that ” The PDP wishes to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, arrest the drift, violence and gloom that have enveloped our nation instead of looking for who to blame.

