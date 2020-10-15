EndSARS protest rocks Abakaliki as protesters insist on Umahi addressing them

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Again, the EndSARS protest took the centre stage in Abakaliki as youths in large numbers moved from street to street to press home their demand for the outright ban of SARS in the country.

EndSARS protesters were seen blocking the road leading to the Old Government House Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Police Command, State High Court even as they insisted that Governor David Umahi or his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe must address the object of their protest.

The protesters were lead by different personalities including a popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie who insisted that they (the crowd) will not be addressed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

Two days ago, the protesters who came in a small number were addressed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace who advised them to come back the following day to meet with the Deputy Governor.

But, returning today with a very large crowd lead by the Ebonyi State-born Nollywood actress, the Youths insisted that since Umahi was not on seat, his Deputy should address them.

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the Nollywood actress demanded for a functional administrative system in the country where plights of Nigerians would be easily addressed without any form of delay.

She said: “End SARS, end SWAT, reform the police, end police brutality, pay the police well, they are underpaid that’s why they are angry and resorting to brutality.”

The protesters moved from the government House gate to Spera-in-Deo junction where they were seen on bikes, Keke and vehicles chanting End SARS. Ends

Popular Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie, other protesters in Abakaliki over EndSars

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: