EndSARS Protest: NASFAT to raise N10m relief fund for victims

Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has announced the immediate establishment of a N10million victims restitution relief fund to provide succour to those injured and whose businesses and properties were vandalised during the violence that greeted the #EndSARS Protest across the country.

The society also said it would set up a Fellowship program for traditional and social media journalists to recognise, promote and reward reportage that accentuate instances of humane, conscientious and gallant acts of the Nigerian police force that promote good community relationship.

The President of the society, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, in a statment signed by the Public Relations Secretary, Abdulakeem Yusuf, condemned the use of gunshots to disperse peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate and the wanton loss of lives and livelihood arising from the riots and looting by hoodlums in several states, adding that it would organised a special prayer for the nation at all branches of the society on Sunday.

He commended immediate action towards resolution of the crisis and justice to all affected persons from the mayhem in line with the laws and Constitution of Nigeria is a welcome development.

“We commend the Governors for their speedy inauguration of judicial panel of inquiry into alleged cases of police brutality at the state level as well as the youths who have conducted themselves peacefully.

“NASFAT requests the Government to accelerate genuine dialogue and consultation with civil society organizations, religious leaders, community elders and youth associations towards implementing the announced police reforms, reforming other institutions, job creation, poverty reduction, promotion of good governance and collaboration for a more just, united, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Nigeria as was discussed at the Global Youth Summit that the society held on October 1st during the 60th independence anniversary of the nation.

The group called on the security agencies to always exercise restraint as they continue to restore law and order across the country.

Meanwhile, the group Chief Missioner, Imam AbdulAzeez Onike, called for an immediate end of all forms of violence, banditry and arson for sustainable peace and security. According to him, too much blood has already been spilled. Any life lost is a stain on our humanity. “The eyes are shedding tears and the heart is grieved, and we will not say except what pleases our Lord.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

