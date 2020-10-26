EndSARS protest: It’s time to build a new Nigeria ― Ex-lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Kayode Jelili Amusan on Monday called on the federal government to seize the opportunity of the grievances of the youth against police brutality and other acts of bad governance to build a new Nigeria that prioritise good governance and massive youth empowerment that will put a glorious future of the country on a sound footing.

Amusan said, no serious nations of the world desirous of a flourishing future would fail to put all necessary machinery in motion to harness the abundant potentials in the youths towards building a virile and prosperous country

The former lawmaker, while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, disclosed that “it is against this background that I strongly advise government to use the occasion of this youth protest to begin to work for a country we can all be proud of, no more lip service to making Nigeria work, I think that’s the message of the youth”.

Amusan who represented Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode federal constituency from 2003-2011 said that as parent, he was sad and could feel the pang of pains of the defenceless protesting youths mowed down in their prime by the soldiers at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday urging the federal government to investigate this dastardly act and bring the perpetrators to book.

He, however, urged the youths to give peace a chance and allow the government to attend to their demands, saying that the wanton destruction of lives and properties trailing the protest would do no one any good.

Amusan also commiserated with families of those who lost their lives and properties in the course of this unfortunate incident, praying that the good Lord will comfort them and heal their wound.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

