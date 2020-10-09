EndSARS protest in Imo: Officer who cocked gun against protesters indicted by police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The police officer whose name was given as Obioma Obi, who cocked his gun threatening to shoot protesters demanding for the scrapping of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARs, yesterday in Owerri, has been indicted by the Imo state police Commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede.

The Commissioner of Police, spoke while reacting on the gun threat from the police officer, Obi to the protesters adding that it was unprofessional and not inline with the standard of training of a police officer.

To end it, Akinmoyede, said officer Obi, has been taken into the disciplinary committee for further action on the matter.

However, he pleaded with the members of the public to be patient on the ongoing reforms of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARs.

This is coming few hours Vanguard reported that an officer of the police, Obioma Obi, had threatened protesters with gun should they not disperse from the streets where they are protesting.

In a statement by the state Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu said: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo state, CP Isaac O. Akinmoyede, psc, fdc, MNIM, has condemned the unprofessional conduct by a police officer, captured in a trending video, attempting to assault some protesting citizens against alleged human rights violations by personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Imo State, today, 8th October 2020. The CP notes that the conduct displayed by the officer is not a true reflection of the ethics, standards, values and training of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The CP, while noting that disciplinary action has already commenced against the erring officer, however, observes that much as it is within the rights of the citizens to express their concerns through protest and other legitimate means, they should do so in a peaceful manner, devoid of violence and disruption of public peace and order.

“The CP calls on the people of Imo State to exercise restraint and be patient with the ongoing reforms on SARS and other Tactical Squads of the Force.

“He reassures that the Command will fully comply with the directives of the IGP towards preventing any violation of the rights of the citizen and improving on the working relationship between the Command and residents of the State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

