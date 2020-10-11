EndSARS Protest: Gunshots as police station is set ablaze in Ogbomosho [VIDEOS]

Kindly Share This Story:

Violence continued to erupt in Ogbomosho city, Oyo State on Sunday as the EndSARS protest continued after the killing of Jimoh Isiaka.

You would recall that the EndSARS protest, held on Saturday in Ogbomoso, had turned bloody, leaving Jimoh dead and several others injured.

There were sporadic gunshots into the air as protesters and residents scampered for safety

An eyewitness told Vanguard that Owode police station was set on fire on Sunday.

No casualty was reported as at the time of filing this report.

See videos below:

Kindly Share This Story: