#EndSARS protest: Ereyitomi condemns shooting, killing urges constituents to be calm

Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

The  member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has condemned the shooting and killings  of some of the ENDSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos and other parts of the country, While urging youths and residents of Warri federal constituency to be calm and obey the state government 48 hours curfew imposed to curtail the rising tension in the state.

 

Ereyitomi in a statement signed by his Spokesman  Amb. Toyin Agbolaya Yesterday in warri  advised members of his constituents especially the youths and others to be calm and shun anything  that may lead to breakdown of law and other in the three Warri LGAs and beyond.

The Lawmaker noted that while citizens have the right to carry out protest it is to be  done peacefully and within the confines of the laws of Nigeria, he charged Warri constituents to  remain peaceful and allow the already existing peaceful economic atmosphere among dwellers to thrive.

Ereyitomi Who is  also  the Deputy  Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC,  assured the youths of Warri federal constituency of his support in their demand for the ENDSARS.

He caution parents to give adequate guide  and keep focus on their children in order for them not to be used to cause distortion to peace.

