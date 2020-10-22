EndSARS Protest: Enugu Government imposes curfew in 3 LGAs

Following the escalation of the #EndSARS protests in Enugu, the Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has imposed 24-hour curfew in Enugu metropolis, made up of three local government councils.
The curfew which commenced at 7 pm yesterday covered Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas would hold till further notice.
The was announced by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh in a statement.
He said the decision “followed the observed hijack of #EndSARS protests, which had been peaceful in the past days, by miscreants who plan to unleash mayhem”.
ALSO READ: 2 feared dead as #EndSARS protest turns violent in Enugu
“The Governor of Enugu State, in fulfillment of his primary responsibility of protection of lives and property of all law-abiding residents in the state has therefore, ordered the imposition of the curfew in the above mentioned local governments, until further notice”.
”Parents/guardians are enjoined to prevail on their wards to desist from any unlawful conduct while the youth in Enugu State are also urged to remain calm and law-abiding as Enugu State Government has taken steps to address the issues at stake, including the inauguration of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality and related extra-judicial killings earlier this afternoon”.