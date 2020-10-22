EndSARS Protest: Enugu Government imposes curfew in 3 LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the escalation of the #EndSARS protests in Enugu, the Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has imposed 24-hour curfew in Enugu metropolis, made up of three local government councils.

The curfew which commenced at 7 pm yesterday covered Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas would hold till further notice.

The was announced by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh in a statement.

He said the decision “followed the observed hijack of #EndSARS protests, which had been peaceful in the past days, by miscreants who plan to unleash mayhem”.

“The Governor of Enugu State, in fulfillment of his primary responsibility of protection of lives and property of all law-abiding residents in the state has therefore, ordered the imposition of the curfew in the above mentioned local governments, until further notice”.

”Parents/guardians are enjoined to prevail on their wards to desist from any unlawful conduct while the youth in Enugu State are also urged to remain calm and law-abiding as Enugu State Government has taken steps to address the issues at stake, including the inauguration of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality and related extra-judicial killings earlier this afternoon”.

