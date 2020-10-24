EndSARS Protest: AAC condemns destructions of private, public facilities by hoodlums

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta State Chapter of the African Action Congress has condemned the attack on private and government properties by thugs, who hijacked the #ENDSARS protest.

ACC in a statement signed by its Public Relation Officer Mr.Eworise Tsola stated that “ the current burglaries by hoodlums, destruction of private and public facilities and stealing across the State and the country in general is not the same as the protest for good governance and call for the scrapping of SARS by the #EndSARS Protest.

“We condemn the assaults by arsonists, hoodlums and others who hijacked the situation in the country to pursue their own nefarious aims.

“The current twist and breakdown of law and order in the country started after the Lekki shooting at protesters by soldiers. These hoodlums, who, by reason of the heated emotions generated by the assaults on Lekki Protesters, chose to use the opportunity to perpetuate crimes. Sincerely, they were never part of the protests against police brutality and bad governance that the #EndSARS Protest was targeted at.

“We call on the government to apprehend and prosecute anyone found breaking into buildings or destroying public facilities.

“ we wish to state clearly also that the objectives of the #EndSARS protest must be implemented in Delta State by the government – errant police must be brought to book, while victims of police brutality in the State are compensated”.

